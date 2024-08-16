5,195 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.08. 629,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

