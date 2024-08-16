3,867 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Unilever by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,718.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 167,146 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 61,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.94. 652,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,049. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

