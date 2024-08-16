374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ SCWO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,233. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. 374Water has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.09.
