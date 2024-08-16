30,000 Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 40.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,692. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

