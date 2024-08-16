2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $25.42

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.42, but opened at $26.85. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 1,514,839 shares changing hands.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
