2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $25.42

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.42, but opened at $26.85. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 1,514,839 shares changing hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the period.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

