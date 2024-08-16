29,028 Shares in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Separately, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 253,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 60,581 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $140.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.91. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

