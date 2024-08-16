2,657 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. 1,496,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,206,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

