2,575 Shares in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGLD. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 141,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BGLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.