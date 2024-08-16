2,165 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $200,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 6,661.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Trade Desk by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.50. 2,815,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,960. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.26, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

