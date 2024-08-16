11,953 Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,953 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 158.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,259 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $19,008,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,065 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,022. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $730.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

