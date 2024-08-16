1,141 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1,263.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 179.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

NYSE HSY opened at $196.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average of $193.28. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $222.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Hershey’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

