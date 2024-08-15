Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
Zura Bio Stock Performance
Shares of ZURA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. Zura Bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.63.
Insider Activity at Zura Bio
In other Zura Bio news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Zura Bio
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
