Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZURA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZURA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Zura Bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

