Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.70. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

