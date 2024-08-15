Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $684.56 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $684.56 million and $81.74 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $41.92 or 0.00070628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00038178 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

