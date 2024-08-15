Zambesigold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.33 Million (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $14,948.22 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

