Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zalando Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.71. Zalando has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.
Zalando Company Profile
