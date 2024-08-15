Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.71. Zalando has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

