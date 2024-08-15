Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $33.16. 789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $38.20.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

