Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 182.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 59,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

