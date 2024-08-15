Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.83), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 182.99%.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

