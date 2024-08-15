Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.89.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock traded up $9.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.93. The stock had a trading volume of 906,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average is $250.74. Workday has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

