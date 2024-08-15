Wolverine World Wide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,052 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,800% compared to the average daily volume of 529 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.88. 636,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,181. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

