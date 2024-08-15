Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WIT. Nomura began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get Wipro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WIT

Wipro Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 867,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,409. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 78,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.