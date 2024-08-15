Wi-LAN (OTC:QTRHF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Wi-LAN (OTC:QTRHF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Wi-LAN Stock Performance

Shares of QTRHF opened at $1.18 on Monday. Wi-LAN has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

About Wi-LAN

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

