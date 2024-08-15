WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Update

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 164.8% from the July 15th total of 717,400 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 383,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

WEX Price Performance

WEX traded up $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $178.47. 120,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,191. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,826 shares of company stock valued at $693,369. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WEX by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,772,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

