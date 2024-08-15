Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

WPRT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 18,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

