Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of WPRT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 18,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,647. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.