Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

WABF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

Western Asset Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

About Western Asset Bond ETF

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

