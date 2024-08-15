West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Trading Down 16.4%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 273,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 71,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Down 27.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$18.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources alerts:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.