Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.08. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

