Wells Fargo & Company Trims Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Target Price to $17.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLUE. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.39. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 108.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 81,083 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 43,009 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

