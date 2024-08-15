Wells Fargo & Company Trims Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price to $110.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.90 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,389,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

