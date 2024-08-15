Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.50.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of AQN opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

