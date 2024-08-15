Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Equal Weight

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

