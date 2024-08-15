WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 834,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBTN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 415,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,246. WEBTOON Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBTN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $18,346,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,516,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,256,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $114,000.

WBTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

