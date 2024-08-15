WAX Price Hits $0.0323 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. WAX has a market capitalization of $111.57 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,319,974 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,922,825 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03212903 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $5,817,053.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

