Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Short Interest Update

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Waterstone Financial Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ WSBF traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,239. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $276.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.
Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
