Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.75-4.75% yr/yr to $672.43-678.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.53 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.430 EPS.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $551.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.