Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $96.36

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.36 and last traded at $96.73, with a volume of 198451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

Visteon Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Visteon by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

