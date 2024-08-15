Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.50

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 301741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIST. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 41.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.