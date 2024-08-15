Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Down 57.5% in July

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the July 15th total of 631,600 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRPX remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 149,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,387. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Virpax Pharmaceuticals
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
