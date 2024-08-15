Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VIOT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 198,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

