Venom (VENOM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $276.61 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Venom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $276.61 million and $2.66 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venom has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.1504043 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,691,066.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

