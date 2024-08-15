Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 36.1% in July

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,776,000 after acquiring an additional 217,830 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.76. 1,742,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,699. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

