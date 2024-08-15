Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 65,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,236. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

