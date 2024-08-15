Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $279.07

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $279.07 and last traded at $278.93, with a volume of 23213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.41.
Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.42.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Health Care ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,857,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.
Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.
