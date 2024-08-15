Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $152,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,317,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.09. 283,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,835. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.