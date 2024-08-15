Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.79 and last traded at C$21.75. Approximately 19,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 21,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.68.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.81.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.