Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Short Interest Up 140.0% in July

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. 22,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $49.79.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

