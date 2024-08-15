V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.09. 40,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,148. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.47. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.